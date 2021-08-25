Daily Weather Forecast For Belfield
BELFIELD, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
