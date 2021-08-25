4-Day Weather Forecast For Maxwell
MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
