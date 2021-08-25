4-Day Weather Forecast For Springdale
SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
