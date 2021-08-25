Weather Forecast For Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.