Fauci says COVID will be here until spring 2022, at least: ‘It’s up to us’

By Tribune Media Services
AL.com
 4 days ago
It’s not over just yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. won’t emerge from the COVID pandemic until next spring at the earliest. The world-renowned infectious disease expert predicted the coming months will remain very difficult, with high caseloads and deaths especially in places with low vaccination rates. “If we...

www.al.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

