Geneva Daily Weather Forecast

GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.