Geneva, NY

Geneva Daily Weather Forecast

Geneva News Alert
 4 days ago

GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bcKruU500

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

With Geneva News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

