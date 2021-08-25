Geneva Daily Weather Forecast
GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0