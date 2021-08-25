Cancel
Environment

4-Day Weather Forecast For Forrest. City

Posted by 
Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 4 days ago

FORREST. CITY, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bcKrrpu00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City, AR
With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

