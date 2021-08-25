Cancel
Ionia, MI

A rainy Wednesday in Ionia — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Ionia News Beat
 4 days ago

(IONIA, MI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ionia, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ionia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bcKrqxB00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

