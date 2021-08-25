Cancel
Perry, FL

A rainy Wednesday in Perry — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Perry News Alert
Perry News Alert
 4 days ago

(PERRY, FL) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Perry, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Perry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bcKrnYE00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Perry News Alert

Perry News Alert

Perry, FL
ABOUT

With Perry News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

