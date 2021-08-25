Cancel
Mount Sterling, KY

Wednesday rain in Mount Sterling: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 4 days ago

(MOUNT STERLING, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mount Sterling Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mount Sterling:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bcKrhFs00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling, KY
