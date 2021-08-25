Sunnyside Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
