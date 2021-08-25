4-Day Weather Forecast For Douglas
DOUGLAS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
