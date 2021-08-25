Cancel
River Falls, WI

River Falls is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

River Falls News Alert
 4 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) A sunny Wednesday is here for River Falls, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for River Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bcKrAK100

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

