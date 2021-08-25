A rainy Wednesday in Walterboro — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(WALTERBORO, SC) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Walterboro, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walterboro:

Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.