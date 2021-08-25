4-Day Weather Forecast For Mineral Wells
MINERAL WELLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
