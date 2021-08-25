UT Arlington Welcomes Back Students on Wednesday
Students at UT Arlington are kicking off their fall semester on Wednesday. Many students are doing in-person classes for the first time in a very long time. "I’m ready for it to get started,” said Uma Ogans, who is finally jumping out of the virtual realm. “I’m extremely excited to be back on campus and interacting with new faces and students. But also I’m feeling a little bit anxious because we’ve been off for a year basically.”www.nbcdfw.com
