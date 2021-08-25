Cancel
Mattoon, IL

A rainy Wednesday in Mattoon — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Mattoon Digest
 4 days ago

(MATTOON, IL) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Mattoon, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mattoon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bcKqpB500

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

