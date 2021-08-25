Cancel
Lawrenceburg, TN

Sun forecast for Lawrenceburg — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Lawrenceburg News Beat
 4 days ago

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lawrenceburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawrenceburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bcKqltP00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

