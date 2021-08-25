Daily Weather Forecast For Morgan City
MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
