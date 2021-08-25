Cancel
Morgan City, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Morgan City

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 4 days ago

MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bcKqcws00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

