Daily Weather Forecast For Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



