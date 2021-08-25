Cancel
Energy Industry

Nostrum Oil extends forbearance deal on notes once again

 4 days ago

(Alliance News) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC on Wednesday said it has agreed with noteholders to extend a forbearance agreement until next week Friday. The exploration and production company, which operates in the Caspian Basin area in eastern Europe, entered forbearance talks back in August 2020 after failing to pay interest due on its 8.0% senior notes due 2022 and 7.0% senior notes due 2025.

