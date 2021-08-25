Deming Daily Weather Forecast
DEMING, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
