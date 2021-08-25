No injuries reported following house fire near Manhattan City Park

No injuries were reported following a house fire near Manhattan City Park Tuesday evening. The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of Fremont Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large single-family, 2 and a half story home showing fire from the rear. Officials say the fire reached a second alarm before being contained in just over 10 minutes. Occupants were home at the time of the fire and safely escaped before firefighters arrived. Crews also located and removed an uninjured dog in the home.