Bay City, TX

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 4 days ago

(BAY CITY, TX) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Bay City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bay City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bcKqPQJ00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

