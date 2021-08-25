Elko Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Haze during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
