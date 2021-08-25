4-Day Weather Forecast For Ottawa
OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
