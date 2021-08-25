4-Day Weather Forecast For Ottawa

OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 72 °F 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



