Blythe, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Blythe

Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 4 days ago

(BLYTHE, CA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Blythe, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blythe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bcKpp8s00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 116 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blythe Updates

Blythe Updates

Blythe, CA
