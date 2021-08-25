A cloudy Wednesday in Aberdeen today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ABERDEEN, WA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Aberdeen Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aberdeen:

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



