Aberdeen, WA

A cloudy Wednesday in Aberdeen today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Aberdeen Updates
 4 days ago

(ABERDEEN, WA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Aberdeen Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aberdeen:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqgcX_0bcKpkyT00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Aberdeen, WA
