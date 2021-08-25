Brookhaven Daily Weather Forecast
BROOKHAVEN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0