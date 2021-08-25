Brookhaven Daily Weather Forecast

BROOKHAVEN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



