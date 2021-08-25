Daily Weather Forecast For Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
