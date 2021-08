Draymond Green, the undersized second-round draft pick out of Saginaw, Michigan, was someone who people thought should only be appreciative of making it to the NBA. But over time, Green solidified his place in the league and created a Hall of Fame resume. Statistically, his numbers aren’t the most impressive, but his impact on the floor during the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty run was undeniable, and he’s still helping them in a big way even if he’s not at the peak of his powers.