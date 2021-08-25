IN BRIEF: Tracsis annual revenue steady after end-of-year recovery
Tracsis PLC - Leeds-based traffic data & transportation services firm - Expects revenue for the financial year that ended on July 31 to be close to GBP50 million, up marginally from GBP48.0 million in financial 2020. The improved result reflects a strong end-of-year recovery in activity levels across Traffic Data and Events business units, and organic growth in the Rail Technology & Services division and in Data Analytics, Tracsis says. The group expects to report an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin in excess of 25%, up from 22% the year before.www.lse.co.uk
