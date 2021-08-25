Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage studies

By Julie Steenhuysen
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vU9P1_0bcKp8iE00
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies, according to interim data from two early-stage trials, the company said on Wednesday.

A second dose of the J&J single-dose vaccine resulted in binding antibody levels nine times higher than the levels 28 days after people received their first dose, the company said in a press release.

Unlike neutralizing antibodies, which destroy the virus, binding antibodies attach to the virus but do not destroy it or prevent infection. Instead, they alert the immune system of its presence so white blood cells can be sent to destroy it.

Several countries, including the United States, have begun offering booster doses to vulnerable individuals, including the immunocompromised, as the Delta variant has spread and some vaccinated people have caught COVID-19.

There has previously been no evidence about the effect of a booster dose of the J&J vaccine. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisers in particular have been waiting for word on how to advise immunocompromised individuals who received the J&J vaccine.

According to J&J, the studies showed significant increases in binding antibody responses in participants aged 18-55 and in those 65 years and older who received a lower booster dose.

The study summaries are being submitted to the preprint server MedRxiv in advance of peer review.

The results were released ahead of long-awaited results from J&J's large, two-dose vaccine trial. A spokesman said those results will be available in the coming weeks.

In July, J&J published interim Phase 1/2a data in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed neutralizing antibodies generated by its vaccine remained stable eight months after immunization with a single dose.

"With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine," Mathai Mammen, head of research and development at J&J's Janssen pharma division, said in a statement.

"We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination."

Several scientists have raised concerns that individuals who got the J&J shot would need boosters. One study by a team from New York University found a "significant fraction" of blood samples from recipients who got the J&J shot had low neutralizing antibodies against Delta and several other coronavirus variants. read more

J&J said the company is working with the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, the World Health Organization and other health authorities about delivering a booster shot with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Because of its one-dose convenience and less onerous storage and shipping requirements, J&J's shot was once touted as an important tool for vaccinations in hard-to-reach areas. But after safety concerns and manufacturing stumbles, it has the lowest uptake in Europe among all the vaccines approved for use, and has also struggled to gain traction in the United States.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibodies#Antibody#Booster Dose#J J#Cdc#The Johnson Johnson#New York University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA OKs third dose for Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced a plan to offer the US general public a third shot of either Pfizer/BioNTech’s or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines from 20 September. The switch from previous guidance comes after a rise in the highly transmissible Delta variant. The US is already administering a third dose to immunocompromised people, with Israel also rolling out a third dose. Many European countries plan to offer a third dose to vulnerable groups.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is When You Need a Booster, Study Shows

Health officials answered months of questions when they recently announced that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be made available for the general public. But the decision to recommend a third dose of mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna at eight months also left those who got a single-shot vaccine with questions about when they might need to get an extra shot. Now, new research from Johnson & Johnson has found that getting a booster at least six months after your initial dose can help bolster the immune system.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is How Protected You Are 5 Months Later, Study Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided more than a year's worth of bad news, but the release of safe, highly effective vaccines provided at least one bright spot in the fight against the virus. But because of the very nature of how vaccines work, health experts began to question how long the initial doses would keep people safe from infection and how urgent a potential booster shot might be. The most recent insight into the issue comes from a new large study that looked into how well recipients of the Pfizer vaccine were protected as early as five months after getting their shots, finding there was indeed a change over time.
Medina County, TXdevinenews.com

Full approval on Pfizer vaccine, four more deaths reported

Press Release August, 23, 2021–First, FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years of age and older. This is a great achievement for public health and should help boost public confidence in vaccine safety. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available under an emergency use authorization (EUA) for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
Public HealthUSA Today

Pfizer, J&J report strong antibody response from booster shots; heart swelling more likely from COVID than vaccine: Latest COVID-19 updates

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are reporting enhanced disease-fighting response from booster shots, an encouraging development in light of vaccines' diminished effectiveness over time as the delta variant of the coronavirus has turbocharged a fourth wave of infections in the U.S. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech plan to submit this...
Public HealthHealthline

My Experience with the Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose and Psoriatic Arthritis

Life like it was before the pandemic still seems a long way off, but with every jab it feels a little closer. When I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I was relieved and hopeful. As an immunocompromised person living with psoriatic arthritis, I had been particularly careful about masks and distancing, doing my best to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to know about the Pfizer covid vaccine approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its full approval of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine Monday. The move comes eight months after the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the United States. Infectious disease experts hope the full approval will inspire those wary of the vaccine to now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy