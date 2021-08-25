IN BRIEF: DS Smith finance director sells GBP1.3 million in shares

BlueRock Diamonds PLC - owner and operator of Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa - Signs loan note subscription agreement with Teichmann Co Ltd, T-Three-Drilling Ltd and three Teichmann employees for GBP1.6 million. Will issue simple loan note worth this amount with the intention that this will be replaced by a convertible loan note. It entered into heads of terms for the financing back in May. "I am pleased to announce the execution of the Teichmann financing," says Executive Chair Mike Houston. He adds: "We have commenced the commissioning process of our new plant and I am delighted to say that despite the challengers of moving to the targeted 1 million tonnes of ore milled per annum, this long journey is reaching an end."