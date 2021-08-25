Cancel
Financial Reports

IN BRIEF: DS Smith finance director sells GBP1.3 million in shares

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

DS Smith PLC - London-based packaging maker - Sheilagh Marsh, associate of Finance Director Adrian Marsh, sells 286,868 shares, mostly at GBP4.37, worth GBP1.3 million, on Monday. DS Smith doesn't say how many shares Marsh retains. He had been scheduled to leave DS Smith to become chief financial officer of bookmaker William Hill, but those plans changed in March of last year amid the pandemic. Only five months later, in September, William Hill agreed to be acquired by Las Vegas, Nevada-based casino operator Caesars Entertainment Inc.

