Crescent City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.