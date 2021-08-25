Crescent City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0