Weather Forecast For Brookings
BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0