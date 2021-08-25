Cancel
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 4 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) A sunny Wednesday is here for Sheridan, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sheridan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bcKogGW00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

