4-Day Weather Forecast For Fallon
FALLON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Areas Of Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
