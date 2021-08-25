Cancel
Daily Weather Forecast For West. Plains

Posted by 
West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 4 days ago

WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bcKoXGr00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

