Daily Weather Forecast For West. Plains

WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 96 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



