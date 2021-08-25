Keene Weather Forecast

KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



