Vernal Daily Weather Forecast
VERNAL, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
