Vernal, UT

Vernal Daily Weather Forecast

Vernal Daily
 4 days ago

VERNAL, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bcKnmWf00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Vernal, UT
With Vernal Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

