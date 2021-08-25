Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Wednesday has sun for Marshfield — 3 ways to make the most of it

Marshfield News Flash
 4 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) A sunny Wednesday is here for Marshfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marshfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bcKnklD00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

