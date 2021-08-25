Cancel
Sequim, WA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday's sunny forecast in Sequim

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 4 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Sequim, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sequim:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1Fm3_0bcKnjsU00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

