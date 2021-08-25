4-Day Weather Forecast For Sonora
SONORA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0