Lucedale, MS

Lucedale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 4 days ago

LUCEDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bcKnchP00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lucedale, MS
