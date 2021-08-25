Lucedale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LUCEDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
