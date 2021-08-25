Cancel
Jacksonville, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bcKnbog00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

