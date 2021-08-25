Immokalee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



