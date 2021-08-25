Immokalee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
