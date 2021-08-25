Cancel
Coos Bay, OR

Weather Forecast For Coos Bay

Coos Bay Digest
4 days ago
 4 days ago

COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bcKnThk00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Haze

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

