Brenham Weather Forecast
BRENHAM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
