Daily Weather Forecast For Picayune

PICAYUNE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



