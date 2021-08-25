Twentynine Palms Weather Forecast
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 105 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 82 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 82 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
