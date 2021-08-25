Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 4 days ago

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bcKnQ3Z00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 82 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

